Alabama Goodwill looking to fill 22 positions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Goodwill is holding an open house Wednesday, June 24 to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill 22 positions in the Birmingham area.
The company is looking for retail team members and donation attendants.
Candidates should dress for a job interview and visit the retail store located at 2350 Green Springs Hwy in Birmingham for an onsite interview.
Candidates are encouraged to visit alabamagoodwill.org for directions and to apply for available jobs.
