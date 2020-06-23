Alabama goes over 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has gone over 30,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases, State Health Officials are convinced the infectious disease is still spreading, but there is growing concerns about COVID fatigue.
Health Officials across Alabama said a lot of people are feeling fatigue and it’s leading some to believe to stop doing all the necessary steps to protect themselves and family.
Some people are doing all they can to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.
Elanora Young has a husband on dialysis and a nephew with sickle cell.
“I don’t want them to get it. That is why I sanitize and wear a mask,” Young said. But she doesn’t believe everyone is doing their part.
“I want people to still be aware. This disease is still out there and it’s killing people,” Young continued.
Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Health Department is concerned with the latest state numbers topping - 30,000
“The numbers I look at which is more important on a daily basis, the number of new cases each day. We are seeing higher and higher cases in Jefferson County each day,” Willeford said.
Those numbers are in the high 60′s to low 80′s in Jefferson County according to Willieford. He believes some people are not practicing those safe practices because of what he call, COVID fatigue.
“We are certainly seeing enduring COVID fatigue. We have been dealing with this really since the end of February. I think we are all exhausted from it,” Willeford said.
Willford said the public still must practice those safety measures to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID patients, but how do you beat that fatigue?
“Really understand what is at stake. Understand we are talking about people’s lives. We are talking about people who have chronic medical conditions which make up a number of people in our community,” Willeford continued.
Dr. Willeford is concerned about next weeks Fourth of July. The state saw a spike in Alabama after Memorial day.
