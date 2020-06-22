Whatley Health Services providing COVID-19 testing in rural communities

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 is impacting some rural areas in Alabama, so how are medical facility reaching out to help?
For the staff at Maude Whatley Health, it starts with bringing the resources to these rural communities. To do this, the clinic loads up its COVID-19 mobile unit and rolls into several surrounding small towns three to four times a week.
Maude Whatley Health CEO David Gay said many local churches, especially in the black community, are requesting the mobile unit come out to test members and people living in that area that need it. He said they’ve been to several churches in Hale, Pickens, Greene and Tuscaloosa Counties in the last couple of weeks.
“Seeing more and more churches and local pastors are realizing the importance in getting not only people in their congregation tested, but those in their immediate area tested also,” said Gay.
Whatley Health Services said they’ve tested more than 1,700 people for COVID-19 in West Alabama. The positive rate is about 10 percent.
