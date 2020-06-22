Victims say they were assaulted, robbed when they went to sell vape cartridges, 3 teens arrested

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police say three people assaulted a victim and stole a car Sunday night at The Crossroads at Greystone shopping center.
Officers said they responded to the area on a report of an armed robbery.
The victims reported they were at the shopping center to sell vape cartridges to a social media acquaintance.
The victims said while they were sitting in their vehicle, two males approached them, and one of them had a handgun.
Officers say after assaulting one of the victims, one suspect stole his car while the other took off in another vehicle. Responding officers recovered the victim’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot.
The injured victim was taken by ambulance for medical treatment.
While detectives were interviewing the second victim, patrol officers located the suspect’s vehicle on John Hawkins Parkway near Merchants Drive.
Three teenagers were arrested and brought to the Hoover City Jail. Detectives obtained the following warrants Monday:
Jacob Alan Evans 19 years old Birmingham, AL
- Robbery 1st degree $30,000.00 bond
- Theft of Property 1st degree $10,000.00 bond
- Assault 2nd degree $5,000.00 bond
$45,000.00 Total Bond
Darius Caronell Morrow 18 years old Helena, AL
- Robbery 1st degree $30,000.00 bond
- Theft of Property 1st degree $10,000.00 bond
- Assault 2nd degree $5,000.00 bond
$45,000.00 Total Bond
Xavier Bellamy 16 years old (charged as an adult) Hoover, AL
- Robbery 1st degree $30,000.00 bond
- Theft of Property 1st degree $10,000.00 bond
- Assault 2nd degree $5,000.00 bond
$45,000.00 Total Bond
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.