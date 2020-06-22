Tuscaloosa PD: man shot at Motel 6 staff, bullets entered rooms and car

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is charged with attempted murder after Tuscaloosa Police said he shot at two members of a Motel 6 staff and a guest.
Officers say on June 18 at 11:00 a.m. they were called to Motel 6, located at 4700 East McFarland Blvd, in reference to a shooting.
Officers say 21-year-old Timothy Lee Temms, along with a female acquaintance, had gotten into an argument with motel staff about staying in the room past check out time.
Witnesses say Temms and the female left in his car and then returned a short time later.
Officers say Temms got a firearm and began firing multiple rounds at two members of the motel staff and a guest. The rounds entered into several motel rooms and a bystander’s vehicle.
Local law enforcement began searching for Temms, and he was taken into custody this weekend.
Temms is currently charged with the following offenses: three counts of Attempted Murder ($60,000 bond each), two counts of Shooting into Occupied Building ($20,000 bond each), and one count of Shooting into Unoccupied Vehicle ($10,000 bond). Temms total bond is $230,000.
