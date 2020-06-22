Tuscaloosa County Schools graduation plans include COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Administrators from six Tuscaloosa County High Schools moved forward with graduation plans to deal with weather and COVID-19.
“Our hearts have really gone out to our seniors and these families,” Superintendent Walter Davie explained Monday.
Dr. Davie said even though seniors experienced a virtual graduation at the end of May, it was important to try accommodate them with something as close to a normal graduation as possible at each high school’s football field.
“You’ve got Hillcrest High School with almost 320. 330 graduates, much larger student body. You’ll have Northside which will only have 80 or 90,” Davie continued.
Graduates are allowed a limited number of guests. That will depend on the size of the graduating class.
“We’re going encourage people to wear masks, but we can’t police everything they do.”
Wearing face coverings is not mandatory. Dr. Davie also confirmed temperature checks will not be done on people before they enter the gate. Students will practice social distancing during the ceremony too.
“There may be situations where they don’t all come to one central place where they receive their diploma or recognition. It may be different at various places on the field.”
Graduation for Brookwood, Hillcrest and Tuscaloosa County High Schools are Tuesday June 23rd at 7:30. Ceremonies for Holt, Northside and Sipsey Valley are Thursday June 25 at 7:30.
Friday is the back up day if weather prevent graduations from happening on their assigned dates.
