Tuscaloosa changes Celebration on the River program due to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Fireworks will light up the sky for the Fourth of the July in Tuscaloosa, but nearly everything else that came with the Celebration on the River is cancelled.
“This year with social distancing, with health risks, with the sheer number of people that come out, it’s just a good decision not to have the concert and the kid zone this year,” according to Beck Booker, spokesperson for PARA.
PARA and the City of Tuscaloosa announced changes to the event because of the Coronavirus.
“It would be virtually impossible to try and keep things clean and wiped down between, so it would be very difficult to do a meaningful event,” Booker continued.
Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority spokesperson Becky Booker explained why the 2020 Celebration on the River will be different compared to years past.
This year, you will not be able to watch the fireworks show from inside the Amp. People who attend the event believe this is the right decision.
“I just think there are still a lot of people that are very worried about COVID and how it’s effecting others and family members and elderly and all of that.”
The display of fireworks from downtown Tuscaloosa will start at 9 p.m. The Amp will be closed, but people can park in the parking lot or the downtown parking deck in the Intermodal Facility.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.