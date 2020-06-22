Panel explores systemic racism held at Perfect Note

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders and activists were on hand tonight in Hoover for a discussion regarding race and solutions to systemic racism.
“There is systemic racism in American society,” said one panelist.
Panelists agreed that racism touches education, law enforcement and society as a whole.
“Black has been criminalized since before the turn of the 20th century,” one panelist said.
Elected officials were questioned, including Hoover mayor, Frank Brocatto.
Hoover experienced several protests and criticism for how the city handled recent protests.
“Is Hoover Alabama perfect? No, but we are working on getting more diverse,” said Brocatto.
Activists say they’ve felt unheard, and recent events served as a catalyst for change.
“If you don’t hear me saying I matter, then I have to show you I matter,” said one woman.
Two attorneys were on hand to lend their perspective.
“Police have too much power, in terms, they have a lot of responsibility,” said one.
And a law enforcement veteran admitted there are issues in house.
“A lot of what you see is now what they were taught,” he said.
To watch the complete panel, visit the Perfect Note Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.