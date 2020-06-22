NASCAR and the Birmingham office of FBI are investigating noose found in garage of Bubba Wallace

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NASCAR and the Birmingham office of the FBI are investigating a noose found in the garage area of driver Bubba Wallace.
Wallace is the only African American driver on the NASCAR circuit.
Most of these five thousand fans hoped to see a good race, but a number of fans admitted this racial incident has cast a shadow on the race. NASCAR is vowing to find who is behind it.
Before the race started Monday, a number of NASCAR drivers came up to Bubba Wallace to support him including NASCAR legend Richard Petty. Wallace was emotional at the show of support.
NASCAR says they will not tolerate this sort of act.
“There is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make sure the sport is open and welcoming to all,” said Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR.
Fans inside the raceway also agreed the noose has no place in the sport they love.
“My heart sank because I know people were going to judge us all based on the actions of one person. I know it’s going to make all of us look bad because of one person,” said Colby Morrell of Madison.
Torrey Lewey of Red Bay came to the race to expose his 3-year-old daughter Lauren to the race. He is also disappointed in the noose incident.
“It’s unfortunate. I hate that it happened. I hope they get to the bottom of where this is coming from,” said Lewey.
Outside the raceway, you could still see people flying the Confederate flag. Still, one group came all the way from North Carolina and Atlanta to support Wallace.
“We are here to stand with Bubba,” said The Rev. Greg Drumwright of North Carolina.
NASCAR said access to the garage area was limited and there are cameras. Those who are responsible will be punished.
“They will be banned from the sport for life. There is no room at all for this and we will not tolerate it. They won’t be here. No matter who they are they won’t be here,” Phelps said.
Phelps also doubts those on social media who believe the noose is a hoax.
