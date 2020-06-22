NAACP explains a noose is a threat after NASCAR incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The noose found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega was left as a message, the NAACP says.
We spoke with the Alabama NAACP today about that message and how painful it is for the black community.
Wallace himself was in tears, leaning over his car today surrounded by drivers and crew members, a feeling black leaders say they understand too well.
“We only have to look back in the 60s and 70s to understand the purpose of a noose is to intimidate people, in particular African Americans,” said Bernard Simelton, President of Alabama state conference of NAACP.
Nooses are not just rope; they are historically used as a death threat.
“People would ride around with a noose as a threat that they were going to be hung if they did not stop a particular activity.”
In this case, the noose left at the racetrack is perceived as a threat.
“I think it’s in response to the removal of the confederate flag by NASCAR,” said Simelton.
He is concerned for Wallace’s safety.
“This is a possible hate crime you know, so this is nothing to play with,” he said.
He hopes to never see an incident of this kind again.
“You’d think we’d be beyond that,” he said.
The NAACP supports the NASCAR and FBI investigation into the incident.
