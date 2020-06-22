Morgan County authorities, FBI updating public on septuple homicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday at Noon, authorities are set to give an update on the seven people found shot and killed inside a home in Valhermoso Springs.
It’s been more than two weeks since the murders, so far there have been no arrests, no named suspects and very few details about the crime itself have been shared.
In a press conference 10 days ago, authorities said they know a lot more than they are releasing at this time due to the nature of the crime and investigation. They believe this was a targeted attack and not a random killing.
“We have several good and significant leads that are very promising toward a resolution in this case,” said Scott Anderson, the Morgan County District Attorney.
The killings happened on the night of Thursday, June 4. Calls came into 911 with reports of multiple gun shots at the 500 block of Talucah Road. When deputies got to the home, they found 7 people and a dog shot and killed.
In the earlier press conference, county officials promised justice for the victims, the victims’ families and the community.
”Our team is resolved to find, arrest and prosecute the killers responsible for this horrible cold-blooded crime,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett
Puckett also insists the community is safe, despite the lack of information known to the public.
Puckett and the FBI will give updates on the investigation Monday at Noon, you can watch live on the WAFF website or news app. We will have updates throughout the day on air and online.
