Man shot after several people were shooting at each other at an apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are working to a solve a shooting at a Center Point apartment complex.
Deputies say they were called to Haversham Apartments Sunday, June 21, on reports of shots fired.
Deputies were told a 31-year-old male had been shot and that he was located inside of one of the apartments.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to witnesses, there were several people shooting at each other.
There were bullet holes found in multiple apartments in the complex.
If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal division at 205-731-2815.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.