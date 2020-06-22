Gadsden hemp store vandalized

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden business owner says there may be a reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever vandalized her store.
Tonya Watts runs a shop in downtown Gadsden that deals with skin care products made with hemp.
She says she drove into work on Friday morning June 13 and found two words, one of them obscene, spray painted on the window of her shop, Dazey Hemp.
Watts says her surveillance cameras caught the perpetrator walking up to the window, and what she believes is the car driving away.
She says hasn't decided on an amount yet, but says she'll pay a reward for anyone whose information leads to an arrest.
“They had written ‘Blood,’ and a ‘b’ word that’s profanity, ‘blood hmmm.’ But they went back over the ‘o’ and made it ‘blond,’ so that kind of made it a little more personal, I was like, ‘well, they definitely know I’m a blonde,’” Watts said.
No items were taken from her store.
Watts says her store opened on Forrest Avenue in February, and closed again as the COVID-19 pandemic took shape.
The vandalism happened just after she reopened.
So far Gadsden police have not made any arrests in the case.
