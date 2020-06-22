FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers form Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We aren’t seeing any fog at this time, but there is lots of moisture in the air, making for a rather frizzy hair day. And, with the air is nice and juicy out there so expect feels like temps to be pretty toasty today. We could see heat index values around 98 degrees today and a little cooler over the next few days. We begin our morning our temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.