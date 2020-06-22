FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers form Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We aren’t seeing any fog at this time, but there is lots of moisture in the air, making for a rather frizzy hair day. And, with the air is nice and juicy out there so expect feels like temps to be pretty toasty today. We could see heat index values around 98 degrees today and a little cooler over the next few days. We begin our morning our temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We have seen a few scattered light showers out there this morning on our First Alert Radar and a few clouds too. Radar shows some storms to our west that are slowly moving this direction and a cluster of storms across Louisiana.
First Alert Future Radar shows scattered showers and storms developing early this afternoon, with more developing a little later on. We could even see a few thunderstorms into west Alabama develop late into this evening.
Temperatures for tomorrow morning will likely drop into the upper 60s to low 70s, which is pretty close to a normal low this time of the year.
Rain chances are increasing as we head into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Our forecast models show some impressive downpours going into 6 p.m. tomorrow, and a few more clusters of storms pushing mainly south of I-59/20 Wednesday afternoon.
While we could see some widely scattered showers on Thursday, our chance of rain is expected to drop off for Friday and going into the weekend.
But we could still see a few isolated afternoon showers this weekend, so monitor your First Alert Weather app if you're outside.
We have been tracking some Saharan dust potentially moving across our area later this week, which could affect some people’s allergies. On the plus side, it will make for some vivid sunrises and sunsets and should also keep tropical systems from forming.
Looking at our First Alert 7-day forecast, you can see today is our warmest day, with highs near 92 degrees. Temps are expected to cool into the 80s for a couple of days, and then warm up again this weekend.
Our rain chances also go back down as we move into the weekend.
Have a great day our there. And, don’t forget your umbrella!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.