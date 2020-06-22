Doctors warn on football season in jeopardy, hoping coaches will lend voice to

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith, family, and football - it’s what so many people live by in the south, but doctors warn we may not have a football season if COVID numbers continue to trend up.
“The football season is really in jeopardy to some degree,” said Dr. Michael Sagg, UAB.
Doctors warn COVID cases aren’t leveling off as we countdown to kick off - even as coaches prepare for the upcoming season and players start the voluntary workouts.
“We look forward to all that’s to come. Like the opportunity to play college football, but the best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts,” said Coach Nick Saban during a video released to fans back in March.
But doctors say current COVID numbers show some people aren’t listening to experts, and they think people may take it more seriously if big time coaches bring us all in for a huddle and give perspective.
“We would find benefit from the local coaches, be it Coach Saban, Clark, or Malzahn, really laying out in hard terms if we don’t get this under control the football season and all college athletics and getting back to school in general will be under threat.”
WBRC reached out to UA, Auburn, and UAB.
Auburn responded saying they “remain focused on preparing to play the 2020 season as scheduled and will base any future decisions on the guidance of health care professionals.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.