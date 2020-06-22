Decatur police replace vandalized screen door for World War II veteran

DECATUR, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Decatur police officers went above and beyond for a World World II veteran in the area.
Officers responded to a call Saturday of the man’s screen door being vandalized, but they did more than just take a report. According to our sister station WAFF, the officers contacted Lowe’s in Decatur and had a new door donated. The officers then returned to the man’s home and installed it.
We’d like to thank the veteran for his service and the officers for their kind gesture!
