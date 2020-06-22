Childersburg police searching for missing 65-year-old woman

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Childersburg are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman who was last seen on June 21.
Police say Joy Maddox has a condition that could impair her judgement. She was last seen wearing black and white pants, a red shirt and brown loafers in the area of 4th Street in Childersburg. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Joy Maddox, please contact the Childersburg police Department at 256-761-1556 or call 911.
