Birmingham Zoo mourning loss of hippopotamus and Komodo dragon

About Matt Komodo dragon Matt was born on August 8, 2007 at the San Antonio Zoo. He came to the Birmingham Zoo on September 17, 2009 and resided in his habitat in the Reptile building. Matt was known to be smart and inquisitive, mastering crate training in just three sessions. He was quite adept at participating in husbandry training and readily learning new behaviors that greatly assisted with his care. Matt was also known by the Animal Care Professionals who cared for him to be mischievous and funny, and he enjoyed relaxing in his pool, sometimes dipping his head under the water, and blowing bubbles.