Aniah Blanchard’s mother launches non-profit to help families searching for missing loved ones

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family dedicated a bench at Patriot Park in Homewood in honor of Aniah Blanchard.
Monday would have been her 20th birthday.
Her friends said they used to come to the park with Aniah and came up with the idea to raise money for the bench.
We spoke one-on-one with Aniah's mother Angela Harris Monday, which was also Harris' birthday.
And while the day was unimaginably tough for Harris, she said she's remembering her daughter's heart to start a new initiative that will help families who are searching for their loved ones.
Harris is launching a non-profit organization called "Aniah's Heart."
Its mission is to provide resources and help for families searching for missing loved ones, to teach families self defense and awareness, and to provide equipment for young athletes like Aniah was.
"Aniah's Heart is very special to me, our whole family, our friends, and to the community," said Harris. "To launch this on her birthday, it's amazing. I'm happy to be able to do that today. It's a gift that I can give to her."
You can go to Aniah's Heart on Facebook to learn how to get involved or donate to the cause.
That’s also where they’ll announce the name of the website once it’s ready to go.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.