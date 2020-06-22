Absolutely Alabama: Slade Lecroy

CENTRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Slade Lecroy is a drummer, but he thought the drumsticks he was using were a little too expensive, so with his grandfather’s help he started making his own.
He was eleven years old at the time. Now, three years later, Slade is spending most of his free time in his grandfather’s Cherokee County workshop in Centre.
Slade has moved on from drumsticks to custom wooden bowls, salvaged from downed trees and turned into works of which are Absolutely Alabama.
