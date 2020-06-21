Youth rally in Birmingham to protest racial inequality and police brutality

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teens from across the Birmingham area rallied against injustice and racial inequality at Kelly Ingram Park Sunday.
“We must not be silent. If we’re silent then that’s part of the problem,” said nine year-old Kaylen Crusoe.
Crusoe was among several the speakers of all ages at “Be the Change Unity Rally”, a protest for children, teens, and young adults.
“I shouldn’t even know about this,” she said.
It’s a heavy burden for any child to bear. Crusoe left with many questions.
“Why is it really going on,” she asked.
Jordyn Hudson, 17, founder of Shape the Culture organized the event.
“Right now with how COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting people of color, and everything with racism and inequity I thought it was really important to bring young people together to talk about how these issues are affecting us,” said Hudson.
Kamryn Thigpen, 20, a political science student at UAB, said policy changes must be made to ensure a brighter future.
“A lot of action is our city is being driven by young people,” said Thigpen. “I have a voice and I’m thankful to be able to use that voice for people who don’t and be able to push for people’s civil rights and human rights.”
Organizers said they hoped the event inspired youth to be the change they hope to see in the world.
