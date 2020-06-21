Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The ridge of high pressure responsible for our rain-free beginning to the weekend will drift south and east allowing for a return for a more south-southwesterly wind flow which will increase moisture across the area as an area of low pressure moves to our north across the Tennessee Valley. This will result in more scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with the best chance in the northern parts of Central Alabama. Temperatures will still be at 90 or above with the only relief from the heat coming from an afternoon shower and associated increase in cloud cover.
This sets up an unsettled weather pattern in the week ahead with increasing rain chances beginning in Northwest Alabama tomorrow as the area of low pressure moves north and east. Another similar system will impact the area Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms becoming even more likely. Rain coverage will be a little lower beyond mid-week but we still see the chance for the traditional summer-like heat activated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening as a warm, humid air mass remains over the area.
The increased rain and cloud coverage will bring some relief from the 90-plus degree afternoons but lows will remain in the 70-75 degree range overnight. Be award the mid-week storms may produce some locally heavy rain before rain chances diminish by week’s end.
And, by the way, Happy Father’s Day.
