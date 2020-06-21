Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The ridge of high pressure responsible for our rain-free beginning to the weekend will drift south and east allowing for a return for a more south-southwesterly wind flow which will increase moisture across the area as an area of low pressure moves to our north across the Tennessee Valley. This will result in more scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with the best chance in the northern parts of Central Alabama. Temperatures will still be at 90 or above with the only relief from the heat coming from an afternoon shower and associated increase in cloud cover.