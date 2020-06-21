Samford grads create their own ceremony at Talladega Superspeedway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NASCAR was supposed to return to the track at Talladega this afternoon, but mother nature had other plans.
5,000 fans were excited to be some of the first fans allowed to see a professional sporting event since March, but none more so than a group of graduates who wanted a special moment at the track.
What's better than flipping a tassel on a mortar board?
Doing it at Dega.
“I would like to say this is probably a better graduation than what we would have had, Talladega is one of our favorite places on this Earth,” said Garrett Brasher.
Brasher and his best friends planned their own graduation bash at the track.
“I think we all agreed this is one of the coolest things we could do to celebrate our graduation,” said Cooper Cross.
The crew has been going to races for years, usually camping and meeting new friends every time.
“Me and my buddy cheese curd, we’ve been out here four years in a row,” Jordan Weaver said, pointing to his buddy and laughing.
Although the race was postponed, the guys felt lucky to be four of just 5,000 people who were allowed in.
“Us four coming out here being such good friends, we just love being here and having a good time,” said Brasher.
They don't know what the future holds, but they're going to remember they had their own ceremony at a NASCAR track.
“We took a really cool picture just now, all four of us standing on the tailgate with the Talladega sign in the background, I posted it on Instagram and my caption was, this one is going in a frame,” said Weaver.
The makeup date is Monday at 2 p.m. central time for the race.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.