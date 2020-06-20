Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We begin to see a shift in our weather pattern for this First day of Summer and Father’s Day Weekend as conditions begin warming as the area of low pressure responsible for our more comfortable conditions begins to move away from The Southeast. In its place a ridge of high pressure will move over the region resulting in hotter conditions with only limited afternoon shower activity.
You will also notice a difference in the way the air feels as dew points begin to rise along with actual temperatures. You may also encounter a few areas of fog until after sunrise especially in areas which received a little rain late Friday. Rain chances will continue to be limited through the end of the weekend. The high pressure will continue to limit rain chances to only isolated showers or thunderstorms through the beginning of the week with the best chances coming tomorrow afternoon in Northwest Alabama.
Rain chances will begin increasing in the week ahead as winds become southwesterly circulating around a large area of low pressure returning to the Eastern U.S. As the system moves into the Southeast rain chances become more likely Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak front approaches. Rain chances will remain Thursday again along the front pushing through the region.
Finally, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for Jefferson and Shelby counties for today. Ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are individuals most at risk under these expected conditions. Residents are advised to conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher temperature. Limit driving and combine errands. Use the bus or car pool to work. Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment. Refuel cars and trucks after 6 PM. Limit engine idling. Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them under such conditions and if breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.
