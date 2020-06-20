Saturday Morning Weather

Finally, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for Jefferson and Shelby counties for today. Ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are individuals most at risk under these expected conditions. Residents are advised to conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher temperature. Limit driving and combine errands. Use the bus or car pool to work. Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment. Refuel cars and trucks after 6 PM. Limit engine idling. Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them under such conditions and if breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.