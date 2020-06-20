Protesters pull down part of Confederate monument in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Protesters in North Carolina’s capital have pulled down parts of a Confederate monument and hanged one of the toppled statues from a light post.
Demonstrators used a strap to pull down two statues that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh.
They then used a rope to hang one of the statues by its neck from a light post.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had marched through downtown Raleigh and Durham to protest against police brutality and to celebrate Juneteenth.
Numerous Confederate statues have been vandalized or torn down across the South following the death of George Floyd.
