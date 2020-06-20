Mike virtual 5K Father’s Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On this Father’s Day Weekend runners, walkers, and cyclists can honor all those whose lives have been impacted by Prostate Cancer by joining in the Mike Slive 5K.
This yearly event attracts hundreds of participants. However, this year, it looks a little different.
Due to Coronavirus concerns, organizers decided on a virtual 5k. Participants can walk or run anytime over the course of the weekend.
Mike Slive Foundation Board Member, Clete Walker, says the mission is to increase awareness about prostate cancer and raise funding for research.
"I think people realize that prostate cancer touches everybody's life, so many people are affected," said Walker.
Organizers say people are participating from all 50 states.
If you want to join, register here.
Registration ends Sunday afternoon June 21.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.