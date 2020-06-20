Madison officer shares positive message after 4-year-old has nightmare about police

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The actions of the officers involved with George Floyd’s death has had many affects. For some people it’s caused a fear of police.
“Had a bad dream.”
Earlier this week 4-year old Kannon-Noelle woke up in panic.
She had a nightmare that a police officer killed her.
“She’s 4. I remember being 4. Everyone wanting to be a police officer, that was a great thing. You would never think that 20 plus years later we would be in this situation where people are fearing police,” Kannon’s mother, Destiny Lane, said.
Lane says she doesn’t want her daughter to grow up with that kind of fear.
“It hurt my heart as a mother. But I know it’s my job to correct that situation and show her what’s right and what’s wrong,” she said.
So she arranged for Kannon-Noelle to meet a Madison police officer.
Along with a stuffed animal, officer Blake Bell came with a message.
“Mommy here tells me you might be afraid of some police officers out there. Is that true? It’s ok I promise you I’m not going to hurt you. Most of us are good guys out here. I’m pretty goofy myself, I promise,” Bell said.
Now Kannon-Noelle has a new friend.
“It was like kind of a feeling. But I think I like him. When he met me he came best friends with me,” Kannon-Noelle said.
Destiny hopes her daughter remembers. there are a lot of great men and women in uniform like Bell.
“Not all people are bad. There’s just some bad people in the wrong positions and that’s all it is. We just have to make sure we clean it out, get it fresh and get the people in the right positions to take care of our community,” Lane said.
