Long-term care residents make up nearly half of Alabama’s COVID-19 death toll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s State Health Officer is updating us on the toll the pandemic is taking on nursing home facilities and how health leaders are trying to allow people to visit safely.
“The most vulnerable Alabamians are the residents of our nursing homes,” Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.
The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows over 2,100 long-term care residents have tested positive for the virus and over 1,200 nursing home employees have also tested positive. ADPH says over 370 nursing home residents have died due to the virus. Of the over 800 total deaths, long-term care residents represent more than 47%.
“We have had such catastrophe in certain cases. You know really only a single case can turn into a wildfire really quickly and some we just want to make sure we’re protecting those people because they are so vulnerable,” Harris said.
The Alabama National Guard has been disinfecting nursing homes and training staff to make sure they’re keeping these facilities as clean as possible. Dr. Harris knows you want to see your loved ones. He says the state is working on a plan to try and make that happen.
“We’re trying to find a balance. We’re working on ways that we can allow for some type of visitation in the safest possible way. I know some of the nursing homes have figured out themselves a way to allow it in a sense with barriers in place. It’s not perfect and doesn’t make everyone happy but we think that’s a great step,” Harris said.
More nursing homes are also using technology like FaceTime to allow people to see their loved ones. No word yet when nursing home visitation will resume. We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.