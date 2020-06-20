Homewood PD: Internal investigation over officer video and ‘rap-type’ song

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Homewood police officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into a video.
According to a news release by Homewood PD, on June 18, 2020, the Homewood Police Department was made aware of a video that was posted by one of the officers singing along to a rap-type song.
The video was posted on May 16, 2020.
An internal investigation was immediately initiated by the Homewood Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and the officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Officers say the preliminary investigation showed the officer was off duty when the video was posted and was not representing himself as a Homewood Police officer in any official capacity.
Homewood Police said “The lyrics in the video are not reflective of the Homewood Police Department’s policies, procedures, standards, training, or views, as articulated in our use of force policy, which is available at www.homewoodpd.org.”
