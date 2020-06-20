Games resume for Youth Baseball in the area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Competition has returned for youth sports. Starting on June 15th, teams could resume playing games based off the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The Hoover Force 9U All-Star youth baseball team calls this week like Christmas as they wrap up their first week of games since March.
“It’s amazing because we get to come out here and play with our friends,” said Galvin Sparks, pitcher for the Hoover Force.
“It feels great to actually be playing again because just staying home and doing nothing is really boring,” said Caleb Fillingame, another pitcher for the Hoover Force.
The Hoover Force is part of the Over the Mountain Baseball League and plays against Homewood, Mountain Brook, Trussville, and Vestavia Hills. Because recreation leagues were cancelled in March due to COVID-19, coaches rallied together to create a tournament to give their All-Star teams a chance to play as soon as the state said they could.
“We’re playing a round robin this week and a tournament next week and to be able to play with some local kids against some local really talented teams, it’s a great feeling,” said Hoover Force coach Brian Sparks .
Even though competition just started back, it will all end next week. Coach Sparks hopes this short season teaches his team one thing, how to overcome adversity.
“They still practiced virtually, they did the best they could, then they were able to come out here and play and have a lot of success so for them to overcome adversity that’s really the message, it’s not about baseball,” Sparks added.
Although the Hoover Force lost to the Mountain Brook Spartans Saturday afternoon, every time these players step onto the field, it has a whole new meaning.
“I appreciate it. I just get the feeling that it’s great to actually do this stuff,” said Fillingame.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.