Dr. Harris: More testing does not explain increase in coronavirus numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With numbers of positive COVID-19 cases increasing and seemingly no explanation as to why, can the state expect more restrictions?
“We’ve increased our testing by about 8 or 9% over the past two to three weeks but our cases numbers have gone up around 30% so testing does not explain the increase in numbers,” State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said.
State health leaders are keeping a close eye on the evolving coronavirus situation in Alabama. Dr. Harris calls the rise in cases concerning. For now, Governor Ivey is staying the course and not issuing new health orders. She’s encouraging everyone to follow the Safer at Home order which expires July 3rd.
Dr. Harris says he’s deferring more action to local leaders. He says it’s been a challenge to find a one-size-fits-all health order.
“Cities like Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery that have a vastly different experience in their community and their hospital then a lot of our small, rural counties. What we really want to do is make sure that people locally have the information they need to make those decisions as well.”
Harris tells us he’s still getting emails from people saying the virus is made up. He wants to assure people that’s not the case and that everyone needs to take this situation seriously.
