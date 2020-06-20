28 Clemson student-athletes, staff test positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, SC. (WBRC) - Clemson Athletics confirmed Friday that 28 student-athletes and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 315 tests were administered in June.
According to Clemson Athletics’ website: Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization.
As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.
