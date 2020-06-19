TCHS Alumni Association dissolved after Board President’s social media posts go viral

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Tuscaloosa County High School students were shocked and saddened after posts from the president of the alumni association board’s personal account became public.
“One of my classmates had basically [re]posted the stuff and was like we’ve got to do something about this,” said Taril Slater.
Slater said he and others were offended by social media posts attributed to Corrine Weiss, the president of the Alumni Association for Tuscaloosa County High.
Some people described the posts as racially insensitive and offensive.
“I loved it at Tuscaloosa County High. And I’m a proud supporter. To have somebody [make] inappropriate comments it was just so hurtful,” Slater said.
The board was supposed to meet Thursday to address the matter. Instead they voted Wednesday night to dissolve the alumni association according to an email.
“I think it’s very sad. It’s very disappointing when you make a decision to just dissolve something and take the easy way out rather than to stand up for what’s right,” one Tuscaloosa County High alumnus Scot Wedgeworth explained. “I don’t think it helped the situation at all. I do understand three board members resigned because of the situation. And kudos to those three but the rest of them didn’t choose the right path.”
Weiss apparently has a private facebook account and we were unable to contact her for comment.
