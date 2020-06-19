Talladega Superspeedway sanitizes racetrack for fans ahead of Geico 500

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Superspeedway is gearing up for race weekend as it welcomes fans for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. On Friday, a professional cleaning company sanitized and cleaned all areas of the racetrack.
Only 5,000 fans will be allowed in the grandstands for Sunday’s Geico 500 race, but Talladega believes even if it was one fan, they’d be doing the same thing. Talladega hired a professional cleaning service to sanitize all areas of the track from camping spots on the back stretch, to the garages where drivers & crews will be, to the grandstands and luxury suites. Bathrooms have also been deep cleaned with every other stall blocked off to accommodate social distancing. Talladega is also using these sanitizing mats on high-touch surfaces, like a sink, which continues to kill germs and bacteria throughout the day using light.
“So we’re going to do this right. We’re taking every extra precaution that we can to have this professional company come in and sanitize everything before the fans show up. We’re also having a team clean throughout the grandstands wiping everything down, all surfaces and high-touch areas,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton.
Although fans aren’t allowed at the Unhinged 300 Xfinity race on Saturday, cleaning crews will continue to clean those high-touch surfaces throughout the weekend.
