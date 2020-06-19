36 residents, 9 staff members at B’ham nursing home test positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 50 cases of COVID-19 at a Birmingham nursing home have been confirmed.
An official statement from West Hill Health and Rehabs says 36 residents and nine staff members have tested positive.
The facility says the first case was confirmed on June 4, with the second result being reported the next day. West Hill says a majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic.
The Jefferson County Health Department and Alabama Department of Public Health have been notified.
“All our staff have continued to work tirelessly to support the health, happiness, and well-being of our residents. We cannot thank them enough for their hard work and loyalty. West Hill is proud to have highly trained staff that appropriately meet the care needs of each individual resident. We have recently hired Temporary Healthcare employees, we are paying “Hero Pay” to all staff providing care to those residents who have tested positive, as well as reached out to our community to bring in all those who are willing to answer the call,” West Hill said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.