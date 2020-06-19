Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Paul Bradford

On this episode, Mike sits down with one of the best video gamers in the country. Tuscaloosa Native Paul Bradford is one of the top players for the video game NBA 2K. His skills were good enough to make it to the 2K League, where the best of the best compete to win one million dollars. They sat down to talk about how he got so good at the game, and what he hopes to accomplish next.
