Mayor calls on Alabama to make Juneteenth a state holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s mayor wants Alabama to officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.
Thursday, a day before the commemoration marking the155th anniversary of the end of slavery, Mayor Steven Reed issued a proclamation calling on the state legislature to move forward with the honor.
Montgomery’s history is intertwined with both the Civil War and the Civil Rights movement, and Reed, who is the city’s first black mayor, said the capital city was among those around the state that “stand as tangible testaments to the uncommon courage and tenacity of the Civil Rights foot soldiers.”
But he reminded that “their journey to freedom began in chains and in tunnels on our cities’ main streets,” and that “decades of terror and misery followed.”
In calling for the holiday, Reed reminded lawmakers that the state has a history that “stretches far beyond the Civil War, but one that chooses to set aside three days a year to honor the Confederacy.”
“We must embrace Alabama’s full legacy,” he noted. “Juneteenth allows us to commemorate the symbolic and historical end of slavery while reflecting on the long road to racial reconciliation in America.”
