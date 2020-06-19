Jefferson County Health Officer will make decision on face-covering ordinance next week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Jefferson County’s Health Officer is weighing whether to issue a countywide face-covering order and said he is expected to announce his decision early next week.
“We are at a place here in the last couple of weeks where it looks like we probably have more virus circulating in the general population than we’ve had since the beginning of this,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Department of Health.
Dr. Wilson has been considering issuing the order since cases of COVID-19 peaked last weekend and the percentage of positive tests surpassed 10%.
“That really got my attention,” said Dr. Wilson.
Jefferson County was the first area in the state to close non-essential businesses and when Governor Kay Ivey’s ‘Safer at Home’ allowed entertainment venues to reopen, Dr. Wilson kept them closed for a few additional weeks. But he said he’s reluctant to use those options again and believes a face-covering ordinance would help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We are trying to balance cutting down on the spread of COVID-19, saving lives, preventing hospitalizations, and trying not to be too intrusive because I know some people are concerned about overreach of government, or limitations of their freedom,” said Dr. Wilson.
Dr. Wilson said he understands people “are really tired of these restrictions,” but said he has a responsibility to be proactive and protect public health.
“Alabama is famous, and I would say the Greater Birmingham area is famous for being one of the most generous places in the world. We are asking people to tap into that sense of generosity and caring for others when it comes to face coverings. That’s what we are asking people to do is care for one another. We are not talking about infringing on your rights, we are talking about you caring for other people,” said Dr. Wilson.
