BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the abolishment of slavery.
This year Juneteenth is being celebrated with parades, festivals, parties and candlelight vigils. But in wake of everything that’s been going on in our country from the pandemic, to racial inequality, to police brutality against black people, the day is also taking on new meaning.
Brenda Paige Ward is using Juneteenth as a day of reflection.
“I lived through Civil Rights, the dogs, the hose, the bombs, the explosion, the children getting killed and here we are now up to the date with Juneteenth,” Ward said.
While president Abraham Lincoln freed enslaved people through the Emancipation Proclamation in January of 1863, it was two years later, on June 19, 1865 when the last group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally freed.
This year, the date falls amid civil unrest sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other Black Americans.
“Everybody took a look and said, ‘Hey, is this what we’ve become? Is that what we’ve got to leave for our children?’ We don’t want to leave this for our children. The hatred, the insanity really of a people that would hate another man for no reason at all because of his skin? No one wants to leave that for their children,” Ward explained.
As we continue to navigate through this time of unrest, Ward says Juneteenth should be a call to action.
“In your community, go knock on doors, see who is around you, keep your community clean. We’ve got to also learn to love, respect and understand each other. We have to because if we don’t, the world that we are leaving for our children it will be worse off than what it is,” Ward said.
