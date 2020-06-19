FIRST ALERT: Get ready for hot temperatures this weekend

WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is the official start to the summer solstice! It is considered the longest daylight of the year and will officially begin at 4:44 PM CT. It will definitely feel like summer tomorrow. If you have any outdoor plans, the weather is looking dry. Temperatures are expected to start in the upper 60s tomorrow morning with highs in the lower 90s. By Sunday, we will likely see temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s. Just make sure you take several breaks from the heat this weekend. Try to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. With extra humidity in place, it will likely feel a few degrees warmer Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It should be nice weather for the lake or the pool. Just make sure you wear sunscreen and reapply throughout the day as the UV index will remain very high.