FIRST ALERT: Get ready for hot temperatures this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day off mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning with most of us in the mid 60s. The upper level low spinning across the Mid-Atlantic is finally moving away and weakening. It’s influence on our weather will now come to an end. Instead of seeing mostly dry air in place, humidity and warmer temperatures are expected to go up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to climb into the low to mid-80s by noon. Highs in the upper 80s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. We will continue to hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Most locations will remain dry.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is the official start to the summer solstice! It is considered the longest daylight of the year and will officially begin at 4:44 PM CT. It will definitely feel like summer tomorrow. If you have any outdoor plans, the weather is looking dry. Temperatures are expected to start in the upper 60s tomorrow morning with highs in the lower 90s. By Sunday, we will likely see temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s. Just make sure you take several breaks from the heat this weekend. Try to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. With extra humidity in place, it will likely feel a few degrees warmer Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It should be nice weather for the lake or the pool. Just make sure you wear sunscreen and reapply throughout the day as the UV index will remain very high.
FIRST ALERT FOR INCREASING HUMIDITY: The humidity is expected to increase as we head into the weekend and early next week. Dew points, which measure the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, are expected to climb into the low to mid 60s today. By Sunday and Monday, I expect the dew points to climb into the mid to upper 60s making it feel a little muggy. Higher humidity will give way to slightly better rain chances. Typically when dew points climb over 67°F, it begins to feel really muggy. You will really notice the muggy conditions by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
NEXT BIG THING: Latest models continue to support the idea of increasing rain chances for the first half of next week. Rain chances Monday are looking isolated with the best chance for the northern third of Alabama. By Tuesday, we are looking at a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will likely continue as we head into Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances around 30-40%. Morning temperatures will trend warmer with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Hopefully we will see some much needed rainfall after experiencing a relatively dry week.
TRACKING SAHARAN DUST: The good news over the next five to seven days is that the Atlantic is looking mostly quiet. The big story is the dust coming off the coast of Africa this week. Saharan dust will likely spread over the areas where tropical development occurs. Dust and dry air tend to lower our chances for tropical development. Our models bring this dust into the Gulf of Mexico and spreads it into the Southeast by the middle and end of next week. If this occurs, we could see some vivid sunrises and sunsets. Some people may have their allergies act up too. Just a reminder that this is not a dust storm by any means. It is dust lofted well up into the air making it look hazy outside.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a wonderful and safe weekend!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.