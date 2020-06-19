Bham teen organizes unity rally for young people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham teenager is on a mission to amplify the voices of young people.
Jordyn Hudson is a rising senior at Indian Springs.
She said with racial injustice and the way COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting people of color, she believes now is the time to bring young people together to show how they can be the change they want to see.
Hudson founded Shape the Culture, which is a digital platform that highlights the good work young people are doing to move our country forward.
She said Sunday's peaceful demonstration at Kelly Ingram Park is called "Be the Change Unity Rally."
Young community activists will speak, and there will be an opportunity for young adults to register to vote.
"Young people played a pivotal role in the historic Civil Rights movement that took place downtown in the streets of Birmingham, Alabama. My birth place. We're at another pivotal moment in history right now. And the rally that's taking place this Sunday will be near those same historic Birmingham streets," said Hudson. "In this moment, I really want to encourage my generation to get engaged in a constructive manner."
The "Be the Change Unity Rally" will happen this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Kelly Ingram Park.
And if you can’t physically be there it will be livestreamed on ShapetheCultureCo’s Instagram page.
