Auburn University to require face mask use

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is issuing a new policy that requires the use of a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy goes into effect June 22.
Masks are required by anyone in a university-building, including classrooms and labs, as well as for those taking part in any university-sponsored event, even if off campus.
“Auburn is also strongly encouraging the use of protective face coverings in outdoor spaces on campus when appropriate physical distancing is not possible,” the university said.
There are some exceptions. The coverings are not required if a person is alone in a private office or alone or with a roommate in a residence hall room.
As of Friday, there have been 811 confirmed cases and 35 deaths related to COVID-19 in Lee County, home to Auburn’s main campus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
