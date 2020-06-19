Amtrak to cut daily service to 3 days a week; affects Crescent in Alabama

“Due to the long-term impact of Covid-19 on ridership, Amtrak has made the decision to operate with reduced capacity through FY21. As we have already made adjustments to our Northeast Corridor (DC - Boston) and state-supported services, the next adjustment is with our long-distance trains, which we plan to reduce to three days per week, beginning October 1, 2020. Our goal is to restore daily service on these routes as demand warrants, potentially by the summer of 2021. The Crescent travels daily from New York to New Orleans, and includes stops in Anniston, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. The Crescent is part of our national network of long distance trains. Specifics on schedule for the Crescent and the cities it serves remain to be determined. It is also important to note that stations will remain open.”