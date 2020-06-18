Workshops Inc. helping job seekers during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Workshops Inc. ,a Birmingham non-profit, is on a mission to help people prepare to get back into the workforce.
Specifically, people facing barriers in life such as physical, mental and intellectual disabilities as the pandemic creates even more of an obstacle for these job seekers.
Workshops Inc. is kind of like a matchmaker.
They train and connect referrals from the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services and DHR to employers in need of workers.
Even though the unemployment numbers are still high, workshops said there are a lot of employers looking to hire right now.
Executive Director Susan Crow said they’re seeing a lot of restaurants, personal care, and even a commercial roofer looking to hire more people. Crow said she expects to see even more referrals in the coming weeks when unemployment benefits dry up, and even more people will need help finding a job.
"We want to help them take that next big step in their lives," said Crow. "We understand that this is such a bizarre time in our world, which can cause job seeking to become even more stressful. So we're here to hold your hand, boost you up, and give you all the tools you need to be successful in that job search."
If you’d like to get involved with Workshops Inc., as a job seeker or an employer looking for workers, click here.
