West Birmingham looks to bright business future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Earlier this week, a new grocery store was announced in Five Points West, Dansby's.
Dansby, a Birmingham native and former NFL player, saw something special in the western area, and he's not alone.
“There’s the new grocery store, some new restaurants and just this week we reported a new project on Lakeshore Parkway on the western side of Birmingham, where Fed-Ex is planning a potential $40 million investment,” says Ty West, editor of Birmingham Business Journal.
He says opportunity to the west is abundant.
“In recent years we’ve shifted some of the focus over there, you think about Five Points West, the Crossplex,” he said.
The Crossplex will draw thousands to the region, giving business owners another reason to give it a look.
“West Birmingham is definitely a place where I am hearing more talk in the corporate community about opportunities and you are hearing more about people in those communities looking to do new things,” said West.
Small business success will be a key factor for growth.
