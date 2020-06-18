Vestavia Hills nursing home hosts birthday party for 100 year old resident

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The staff at Mount Royal Towers celebrated a very special milestone Tuesday when a resident turned 100!
Miss Marie Hughes wore a Happy Birthday crown and her room was decorated with banners for her special day.
The staff and several residents gathered in the dining hall to sing “Happy Birthday”.
“It’s been a long time since I heard that,” Miss Hughes said.
She was born in Texas and her family moved to Fort Payne when she was three.
Miss Hughes’ birthday celebration was a great day for the residents, who, like other nursing home residents across Alabama, have not been able to have face-to-face visits since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. While most of the state has reopened, the doors to nursing homes remain closed to protect this vulnerable population.
The facility also is home to another centenarian. That resident will turn 101 in August.
