Squash Casserole
June 18, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 3:36 PM

INGREDIENTS:

8 tablespoons butter, divided

2 pounds squash

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup shredded Gruyère

1 cup shredded

white cheddar cheese

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan

Dash of hot sauce

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

2 teaspoons chopped thyme

1 sleeve saltine crackers

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add

squash and onions. Cook until squash is tender and onions are translucent,

about 8–10 minutes.

3. Transfer squash to a large bowl and combine with mayonnaise, sour cream,

eggs, cheeses, and hot sauce. Stir well to combine. Add salt, pepper, and

parsley; stir. Pour into a well-greased 2-quart baking dish.

4. In a small bowl, melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter. Crush the sleeve of

crackers and pour into the melted butter. Add in thyme; stir well to combine.

Sprinkle cracker mixture over casserole. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden

brown and bubbly.)

