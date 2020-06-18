Squash Casserole

INGREDIENTS:
8 tablespoons butter, divided
2 pounds squash
1 onion, chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
2 large eggs, beaten
1/2 cup shredded Gruyère
1 cup shredded
white cheddar cheese
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan
Dash of hot sauce
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon chopped parsley
2 teaspoons chopped thyme
1 sleeve saltine crackers
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add
squash and onions. Cook until squash is tender and onions are translucent,
about 8–10 minutes.
3. Transfer squash to a large bowl and combine with mayonnaise, sour cream,
eggs, cheeses, and hot sauce. Stir well to combine. Add salt, pepper, and
parsley; stir. Pour into a well-greased 2-quart baking dish.
4. In a small bowl, melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter. Crush the sleeve of
crackers and pour into the melted butter. Add in thyme; stir well to combine.
Sprinkle cracker mixture over casserole. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden
brown and bubbly.)
