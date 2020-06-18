Risk of spread of COVID-19 high in close community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 numbers spiked last week and early into this week, raising red flags for state and local health officials.
One of the culprits attributed to the higher numbers - Memorial Day fun.
It was a weekend where people wanted to feel normal, head to the beach and have back yard barbecues.
But we’ve learned that exposure for longer than 15 minutes is a big risk for spreading the virus, and that’s easiest to do around people you know.
People who you live with, work with, or interact with closely.
“We do know we have widespread community transmission. We are also aware that some of those cases are epidemiologically linked and by that I mean, persons who have family member, intimate partner or other close contact with a case and in addition, we have had some entities that have had outbreaks,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“What this overall tells me is we have still have a lot of COVID-19 activity in the state of Alabama,” she continued.
Cases rose by more than 800 yesterday alone, and almost 700 people are in the hospital due to COVID-19 right now.
