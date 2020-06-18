A plume of dust known as Saharan dust will hover over the Southeast next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A plume of dust from Africa otherwise known as Saharan dust is headed for the southeastern United States next week and could arrive as early as Wednesday here in Alabama and at least linger through the weekend of June 27th. This is very common every late spring into early fall for dust from Africa to get picked up by the trade winds and sent westward some 5,000 miles to the U.S.
The dust which is made of very small particles will do little more than enhance our sunrises and sunsets and put a pause on tropical development. We will monitor the concentration of the dust that arrives next week because if it is dense enough then it could cause allergy symptoms to flare up and maybe cause the air quality to become poor for those with respiratory issues. We will be the first to alert you if an air quality issue arises.
The reason why it prevents tropical systems from forming is because the dust signifies a very dry layer in the atmosphere and tropical systems need moist air to develop. This lull in tropical development could last about a week or so until the cloud disseminates.
A reminder that this isn’t a dust storm like they see in Arizona but more like a hazy looking sky that could result in colorful views to start and end each day. We will definitely want to see your pretty photos which you can submit via the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Remember to hold your phone horizontal when you take the picture so when we show it on TV it fits the screen just right.
