6 Off Script: Meet Steve Crocker

This week on 6 Off Script we meet Steve Croker.
Most WBRC viewers know Steve as the baritone behind the desk at 9 o’clock each night, delivering the day’s headlines in his signature calm demeanor.
When people meet Steve in person, the first thing they usually notice is his height. At 6-foot-6, Steve’s presence in a space speaks for itself. But those who work with Steve don’t attribute his commanding presence to his voice or his stature, they attribute it to his character.
In this week’s episode, Catherine and Jonathan mediate a conversation full of laughter and insight with WBRC’s 17-year veteran. You’ll learn a little about Steve’s past, his present and the lessons he’s picked up along the way.
Hear new episodes of 6 Off Script every Thursday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at jonathan.hardison@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.